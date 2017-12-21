In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017.

What You Need To Know About GBTC

Wayne Duggan breaks down the basics of the Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTC: GBTC), one of the most popular ways to trade bitcoin, in “How The Bitcoin Investment Trust Actually Works.”

Long Island Iced Tea Asks, What’s In a Name?

About 300 percent upside for the shares, apparently. Read Jayson Derrick’s “Long Island Iced Tea Sitting On 350% Gain After Rebranding As 'Long Blockchain Corp.'”

4 New Stocks Get Hitched To The Blockchain Wagon

Another day, another set of stocks that saw their market caps expand at merely being mentioned in the same breath as blockchain. From Long Island Iced Tea Corp (NASDAQ: LTEA) to NQ Mobile Inc (NYSE: NQ), Elizabeth Balboa has details.

The Latest On Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac

For these two government-sponsored entities, the journey to privatization begins with a single step, and that step comes in the form of capital retention. Wayne Duggan reports in “'A Sea Change Underway': Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac To Retain Capital Again.”

Analyst Sees Real Potential In A Recently Identified Crypto Play

Maxim Group was out with positive commentary Thursday on Nxt-ID, Inc (NASDAQ: NXTD). Read the thesis behind the firm’s buy rating, and why they think the company’s platform could lead to wider acceptance of digital currency.

