In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2017.

Benzinga’s Bitcoin Forum

Benzinga’s Premarket Prep Bitcoin Special is scheduled for December 19. Elizabeth Balboa previews who will be on the panel, and what attendees of the free webinar can hope to learn about bitcoin itself, as well as frequently mentioned crypto plays like Riot Blockchain, Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) and Social Reality, Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX).

Another Day, Another Deal For MoviePass

Just a day after MoviePass announced a revenue-sharing deal with a film distributor, shares of Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) - part owner of the movie subscription service - rose Tuesday on news of its agreement with an unexpected partner: Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST). Jayson Derrick explains.

Former Facebooker Bullish On Bitcoin, Cautious On NVIDIA

Former Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) exec Chamath Palihapitiya, during a segment Tuesday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” issued a pronouncement for the future valuation of bitcoin. Read “Bitcoin Will Reach $1 Million Per Coin, Says Social Capital Founder” to see if you agree with his thesis.

But Palihapitiya wasn’t through prognosticating. In “What’s Up With Nvidia?” you’ll see what the Silicon Valley svengali had to say about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) that may have pressured the stock Tuesday morning.