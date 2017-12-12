Market Overview

ICYMI: Blockchain, Bitcoin, And Biotech
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 12, 2017 7:18am   Comments
In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Monday, Dec. 10, 2017.

Shorts Target Crypto

Todd Shriber’s "Shorts Take Aim At Bitcoin Investments" details the gutsy move some short sellers are making to bet against the mercurial digital currency in the wake of the launch of bitcoin futures.

Bluebird Bio Hatches Some Impressive Data At ASH 2017 Meeting

Bluebird Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) made quite an impression at this year’s ASH meeting. In “After Data Release, Cantor Fitzgerald Doubles Bluebird Bio Price Target,” Jayson Derrick describes how a bearish firm reiterates an Underweight rating even as it doubles its price target.

Related Link: ICYMI: Digital Ad Spending On The Rise, Benzinga's Best From Last Week, And Barron's Best Bets For Next Year

Blockchain News Sends Riot Shares Higher

Riot Blockchain, Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) announced a subsidiary’s merger, and shares took off as much as 40 percent. Elizabeth Balboa explains.

MoviePass Makes A Deal

Looking to understand the move in Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares Monday? Check out Balboa’s "MoviePass Expands Revenue Source With Distributor Deal." Helios and Matheson has made a big bet on MoviePass, and Monday’s news of a revenue-sharing deal with a film distributor may be proof it’s paying off.

Posted-In: BZ ICYMINews Media Reviews Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

