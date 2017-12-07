In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.

Digital Power Shares Boosted On Guidance, New Orders

Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) continues to make news. Elizabeth Balboa’s “Digital Power Rises On Guidance, US Air Force Order” describes the price action as the stock revealed improved sales guidance for Fiscal 2018, as well as a large order for its non-cryptocurrency business.

Bitcoin Bull Sharpens His Horns

In Wayne Duggan’s “Standpoint Raises Bitcoin Target To $28,000, Encourages Crypto Diversification,” read how noted digital currency bull Ronnie Moas of Standpoint Research raised his price target for bitcoin for the fourth time in a month.

Related Link: ICYMI: Short Seller Slams OSI Systems, Sell-Side Makes Some Notable Calls

LendingClub’s Investors Don’t Respond Well To ‘Investor Day’

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) Thursday held an event for investors, but what grabbed everyone's attention was a set of disappointing guidance that sent shares lower by as much as 22 percent.

Why Fannie And Freddie Have A Path To Survival

Wayne Duggan’s piece explains how a newly-drafted bill in the U.S. Senate is aiming to tackle housing finance reform, and how investors of the government-sponsored entities Federal National Mortgage Association (OTC: FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (OTC: FMCC) could stand to benefit.