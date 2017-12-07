Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Digital Power Rises On Guidance, US Air Force Order
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 07, 2017 9:03am   Comments
Share:
Digital Power Rises On Guidance, US Air Force Order
Related DPW
22 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
42 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Digital Power raises 2018 guidance (Seeking Alpha)

After Wednesday’s 46.3-percent stock concession, Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) rises again.

Shares popped 31 percent pre-market Thursday after the firm raised 2018 revenue guidance 50 percent from $25 million to between $36 million and $38 million.

The change is justified by a swell in orders at Digital Power’s defense and commercial units, including a major Microphase Corporation order from the U.S. Air Force. Management anticipates additional orders throughout 2018, compounded by synergies from Microphase, impending approval of Digital Power Lending’s California license, the development of a hospitality division and cryptocurrency exposure. 

Digital Power’s stock nearly tripled between Monday and Wednesday on the unveiling of subsidiary Coolisys Technologies’ cryptocurrency hardware and rumors of a related collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

The firm denied any affiliation or negotiation with Amazon post-close Wednesday, after the stock had already plunged off its 17-year high. Since 2000, shares haven’t traded above $2.70. This week, they struck $5.10.

At the time of publication, shares were set to open at $3.50, up 27.7 percent off Wednesday’s close.

Related Links:

22 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Digital Power Is Riding The Cryptocurrency Hype Train

 

Posted-In: Coolisys Technologies Digital Power Lending Microphase CorporationNews Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DPW + AMZN)

22 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
42 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
8 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Cramer: Brand Loyalty To FANG Companies As Strong As Ever
Bank Of America: Amazon's Australian Launch Underwhelms
Express Scripts Outlook Improves Amid Tax Reform, CVS-Aetna Deal
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on DPW

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.