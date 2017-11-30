Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CVS, Aetna Pop On Merger Update
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 30, 2017 11:16am   Comments
Share:
CVS, Aetna Pop On Merger Update
Related CVS
Wall Street's M&A Chatter From Nov. 20: Marvell Technology, Aetna, Bloomin' Brands, AT&T
Needham Sees A Healthy Risk-Reward For CVS Health
CVS near deal to acquire Aetna at $200 - 205 (Seeking Alpha)
Related AET
How Digital Pills Could Change The Health Insurance Game
Wall Street's M&A Chatter From Nov. 20: Marvell Technology, Aetna, Bloomin' Brands, AT&T
CVS near deal to acquire Aetna at $200 - 205 (Seeking Alpha)

CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) is nearing a deal to buy Aetna Inc (NYSE: AET) for between $200 and $205 per share, according to Dow Jones sources.

CVS traded up 3.7 percent and Aetna 1.4 percent on the news, while Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) fell 6.7 percent in sympathy and health insurers popped as much as 2.5 percent.

Why It's Important

The market’s positivity echoes that of health analysts deeming the merger a sensible survival strategy for firms in the age of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

“We see this potential deal as both evolutionary and revolutionary given the dynamic healthcare environment and push toward consumerism coupled with a challenged retail backdrop and the need to combat a looming AMZN threat,” Citigroup wrote in October.

Mizuho added that the union could set a precedent for the “next generation of formulary management in healthcare services.”

Some analysts have been less enthused, though, with Cantor Fitzgerald downgrading Aetna on the takeover risks.

What's Next

CVS and Aetna have seen their stocks rise a respective 10.6 percent and 13.6 percent since rumors of the $66 million merger first emerged late October. Reuters reported the deal could close as early as December.

Aetna declined to comment on Thursday’s update.

Related Links:

Needham Sees Healthy Risk-Reward For CVS Health

22 Stocks To Watch After President Trump Declares Opioid Epidemic A National Health Emergency

Image Credit: hattiesburgmemory (CVS Pharmacy Uploaded by AlbertHerring) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: News Health Care Rumors M&A General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + AET)

Guess Which Companies Get The Most Web Traffic?
Tech Shares Rebound In Overnight Trading As Focus Turns Toward OPEC, Senate
5 Key Technical Levels To Watch Today
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
What Started In Vegas Isn't Staying In Vegas: Switch Goes Global
Walmart Is Proving It Can Defend Against Amazon, Says RBC Capital
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on CVS

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.