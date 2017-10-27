Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analysis: A CVS-Aetna Merger Would Be Revolutionary
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 27, 2017 10:25am   Comments
Share:
Analysis: A CVS-Aetna Merger Would Be Revolutionary
Related CVS
22 Stocks To Watch After President Trump Declares Opioid Epidemic A National Health Emergency
Stocks Going Ex Dividend The Fourth Week of October
Argyle Capital Management Inc. Buys DowDuPont Inc, W.W. Grainger Inc, CVS Health Corp, Sells E. ... (GuruFocus)
Related AET
8 Stocks Moving On Trump's Latest Obamacare Comments
Cigna Says End To ACA Subsidies Would Likely Increase Premiums

Health care investors were blindsided on Thursday afternoon when Dow Jones reported that CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) is exploring a $66 billion bid for Aetna Inc (NYSE: AET). As expected, Wall Street analysts have a lot to say about the potential deal.

In a new note on Friday, Citigroup analyst Alvin Concepcion said a marriage between CVS and Aetna makes sense in principle as the health care industry prepares for a major new competitor in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

“In sum, we see this potential deal as both evolutionary and revolutionary given the dynamic healthcare environment and push toward consumerism coupled with a challenged retail backdrop and the need to combat a looming AMZN threat,” Concepcion said.

A $66 billion deal would be a tough pill for the $73 billion CVS to swallow.

At roughly $200 per share, Concepcion says the price for the potential deal is reasonable. That price represents 12.4x Aetna’a trailing 12-month EBITDA, which is within the range of the valuations of previous CVS acquisitions Caremark (11.8x) and Omnicare (22.0x).

However, Concepcion said CVS has a lot to gain from the potentially difficult deal. He estimates that the buyout could contribute an additional $0.24 in EPS for CVS within a year of completion. In addition, the two companies could leverage the power of their combined data to gain additional insights about customers.

Customers themselves could also be winners from the merger, benefitting from potentially lower pharmacy prices.

Citi has a Neutral rating and $87 price target for CVS stock.

Related Link: Walgreens: A Weak Stock Is A Weak Stock

________
Image Credit: By Ildar Sagdejev (Specious) - Own work, GFDL, via Wikimedia Commons

Latest Ratings for CVS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2017RBC CapitalInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Sep 2017JefferiesMaintainsHold
Aug 2017Loop CapitalInitiates Coverage OnHold

View More Analyst Ratings for CVS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color News Health Care Price Target Reiteration M&A Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + AET)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Higher; Amazon Beats Q3 Views
Poll: Nearly Half Of Amazon Prime Members Would Not Renew If Cost Rose To $150
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Analyst Amazed With Amazon's Top And Bottom Beat And Raise In Q3
The Market In 5 Minutes: Big Tech Blows Out Earnings, Trump And The Opioid Epidemic
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 27, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on CVS

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.