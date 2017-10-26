Market Overview

22 Stocks To Watch After President Trump Declares Opioid Epidemic A National Health Emergency
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 26, 2017 3:24pm   Comments
President Donald Trump catalyzed a selloff in opioid-exposed stocks Thursday as he declared the national epidemic a public health emergency and renewed the government’s crackdown on fentanyl.

“I will be pushing the concept of non addictive painkillers very, very hard,” Trump said. “We’re going to be spending lots of money on coming up with a non-addictive solutions.”

His announced intent to increase regulations around prescription strength and frequency bears implications on the following drug pharmaceuticals and distributors:

  • Insys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INSY)
  • Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIE)
  • BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI)
  • Collegium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: COLL)
  • Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX)
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE)
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA)
  • Egalet Corp (NASDAQ: EGLT)
  • Trevena Inc (NASDAQ: TRVN)
  • GW Pharmaceuticals PLC - ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH)
  • Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PCRX)
  • Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARA)
  • Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP)
  • AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE: ABC)
  • McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK)
  • Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE: CAH)

the following pharmacies:

  • CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS)
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA)
  • Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD)

the pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ: ESRX), and the substance abuse treatment center AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE: AAC).

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OPNT), a developer of pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders, was trading up 30 percent Thursday.

His strategy involves collaboration with the National Institutes of Health on marketing campaigns; use of Public Health Emergency funds; expansion of treatment opportunities; and cooperation with foreign governments, specifically China, to staunch the flow of drugs from international manufacturers.

“We have to work with other countries to stop these drugs where they originate,” he said. “We have no choice, we have to work together.”

Trump promoted participation in Saturday’s National Prescription Drug Takeback Day.

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

