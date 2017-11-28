IN THE NEWS

Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ: BWLD) accepted a revised offer of $157 per share from Roark Capital, which values the chicken wing chain just shy of $3 billion. Buffalo Wild Wings will operate as a privately-held subsidiary of Arby's Restaurant Group and operate as an independent brand: Link

Two of the hottest stocks in the market in the past week have been Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) and Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA): Link

The Senate Banking Committee is to hold a hearing Tuesday on the nomination of Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell to be the next leader of the U.S. central bank: Link

Oil prices have risen to levels not seen since June 2015, as unexpectedly strong global growth has driven demand and helped soak up a supply glut that has plagued the market for years: Link

When U.S. entrepreneur Bharath Rao looked around for the best place to raise money for his cryptocurrency derivatives trading business, the United States did not make his list. Instead he chose the East African island nation Seychelles to sell the trading platform’s tokens: Link

What’s the opposite of a growth miracle? Whatever the term, it applies in spades to Mexico in the Nafta era: Link

For more than a quarter-century, Saudi Arabia’s Prince Alwaleed bin Talal has been making investments and building relationships in the West. He bailed out Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C), helped refinance the ill-fated Euro Disney and backed Rupert Murdoch during the U.K. phone-hacking scandal: Link

Not only does Elon Musk deny being the mysterious creator of bitcoin Satoshi Nakamoto, but he’s also forgotten where he keeps his cryptocurrency: Link

USA Wholesale Inventories (MoM) for Oct -0.40% vs 0.30% Est; Prior 0.30%

S&P/CaseShiller Home Price Index (MoM) for Sep 0.50% vs 0.40% Est; PHome Price Index (YoY) for Sep 6.20% vs 6.10% Est; Prior 5.90%

Redbook Reports US Retail Sales During First 4 Weeks Of Nov. Down 0.2% MoM, Up 3.5% YoY

New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley is set to speak in New York at 9:15 a.m. ET.

The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index for November is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Richmond Fed's manufacturing index for November will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 4-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury will auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Barclays upgraded Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ: MLNX) from Underweight to Equal-Weight

(NASDAQ: MLNX) from Underweight to Equal-Weight Jefferies upgraded Meredith (NYSE: MDP) from Hold to Buy

(NYSE: MDP) from Hold to Buy HSBC downgraded Nike (NYSE: NKE) from Buy to Hold

(NYSE: NKE) from Buy to Hold Baird downgraded Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) from Neutral to Underperform

