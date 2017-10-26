14 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) neared all-time high territory after reporting sales of $43.7 billion, topping estimates by $1.7 billion. Shares were up 7.77 percent after the close.
- Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) hit a new all-time high after strong third-quarter earnings and sales beat. Third quarter EPS came ahead of estimates by $1.24. Sales came in at $27.77 billion, beating estimates by $572 million. Shares were up nearly 3 percent.
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) delivered record EPS of $1.01 in the third quarter, blowing estimates out by $0.21. Sales were at $16.1 billion, topping estimates by $370 million. Shares hit a new 52-week high after hours up a half percent.
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares hit a new 52-week high, up almost 4 percent after a first-quarter earnings and sales beat. EPS came in at $0.84, ahead of estimates by $0.12. Sales were $900 million ahead of estimates at $24.5 billion.
- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) shares were up 5 percent after a big earnings beat in the third quarter. Third-quarter adjusted EPS came in at $1.95, beating estimates by $1.11. The company also raised FY 2017 guidance.
- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) shares soared 11 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings and sales beat.
- Gigamon Inc (NYSE: GIMO) shares were up over 6 percent despite delivering in-line third-quarter earnings and sales that fell short of expectations.
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OPNT) shares were up 3 percent, adding to the 36-percent gain the company saw in the regular session, following President Trump’s comments on opioids.
Losers
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) shares were down 4 percent despite a third-quarter earnings and sales beat.
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) got pummeled by 18 percent. The toy maker announced it would be suspending its quarterly dividend, and missed Q3 earnings estimates by $0.50.
- Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares were down over 9 percent, after a slight third-quarter earnings miss. The company also issued fourth-quarter guidance that fell short of estimates.
- Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) shares were down over 15 percent after missing on both earnings and sales estimates in the third quarter. Third-quarter sales came in at $2.51, missing estimates by $0.11. Sales were $2.96 billion, $14 million shy of estimates.
- BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) shares were down a half percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings and sales miss.
- Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) reported a first-quarter earnings and sales beat. First-quarter adjusted EPS came in at $3.56, beating estimates by $0.26. Sales were $60 million higher than estimates at $5.2 billion. Shares were down a half percent despite the beat.
After-hours price action occurs in an environment where fewer traders are participating in price discovery. Amid this lack of activity and liquidity in certain stocks, experienced traders will sometimes attempt to manipulate sentiment by placing an order at a price markedly different than a stock's closing price or last price.
It's conceivable less savvy investors could see this price action, assume the sharply higher or lower indication is a signal of news, buy or sell the stock, and ask questions later. This is one reason after-hours price action can sometimes evaporate by the next day's morning trading session (i.e. there is no news -- just trading activity).
