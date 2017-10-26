Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) were volatile in Thursday’s after-hours session, following the announcement of the company’s FY2018 first-quarter financial results.

Earnings of 84 cents per share beat estimates by 12 cents, while revenue of $24.54 billion, up 11.9 percent year-over-year, came in $980 million ahead of expectations.

Other Highlights

Operating income of $7.7 billion was up 15 percent

Net income of $6.6 billion represented a 16 percent year-over-year surge

Reported earnings were 17 percent higher than a year ago

“This quarter we exceeded $20 billion in commercial cloud ARR, outpacing the goal we set just over two years ago,” said CEO Satya Nadella. “Our results reflect accelerating innovation and increased usage and engagement across our businesses as customers continue to choose Microsoft to help them transform.”

Microsoft's stock was up about 2 percent at $80.25 in after-hours trading. See the full release here.

