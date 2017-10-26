Market Overview

Microsoft Crosses $80 On Top- And Bottom-Line Q1 Beat
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 26, 2017 4:30pm   Comments
Microsoft Crosses $80 On Top- And Bottom-Line Q1 Beat
Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) were volatile in Thursday’s after-hours session, following the announcement of the company’s FY2018 first-quarter financial results.

Earnings of 84 cents per share beat estimates by 12 cents, while revenue of $24.54 billion, up 11.9 percent year-over-year, came in $980 million ahead of expectations.

Other Highlights

  • Operating income of $7.7 billion was up 15 percent
  • Net income of $6.6 billion represented a 16 percent year-over-year surge
  • Reported earnings were 17 percent higher than a year ago

“This quarter we exceeded $20 billion in commercial cloud ARR, outpacing the goal we set just over two years ago,” said CEO Satya Nadella. “Our results reflect accelerating innovation and increased usage and engagement across our businesses as customers continue to choose Microsoft to help them transform.”

Microsoft's stock was up about 2 percent at $80.25 in after-hours trading. See the full release here.

More From Benzinga:

From Military Commander To Cannabis CEO: The Story Of One Of The Fastest-Growing Tech Companies In The Marijuana Industry

Making Marijuana Safer: Jessica Versteeg Explains Paragon Coin, The New Cannabis Blockchain

Posted-In: Earnings News After-Hours Center Movers Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

