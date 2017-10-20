Will Work For Crypto: McAfee-Backed Latium Announces ICO Offering For Crypto-Task Service Platform

Latium, a tasking platform that blends an artificial intelligence-based user reputation score with a “one-to-many” task relationship structure, has announced will launch a token sale of its Latium LATX cryptocurrency on Nov. 15, in a limited offering.

The LATX cryptocurrency will allow users to participate in Latium’s tasking platform, which matches task-makers with task-doers anywhere in the world.

With a goal to raise $20 million, the LATX token sale will open to the general public on Nov. 28. A total of 180 million tokens will be available for purchase. Latium will use proceeds of the token sale to develop and maintain its tasking platform, which Latium plans to launch in the first quarter of 2018.

McAfee Influence

Latium is backed by an advisor to the company, John McAfee. McAfee is also founder of the first commercial anti-virus security software and notable bull in the cryptocurrency space.

“I’ve been in tech my entire career and I believe the Latium platform and LATX token are among the most innovative crypto-products I’ve seen so far,” said McAfee. “Latium joins the gig economy with the crypto economy, providing income seekers easy access to the world of cryptocurrencies and new income streams."

The Latium tasking platform provides the opportunity for income seekers to earn by completing tasks, while employers may hire one person or thousands of people to complete tasks for them. Latium LATX will be the exclusive form of payment for workers and employers on the platform.

“A lot of people would like to get involved in bitcoin, [but] they don’t know how. This [allows] anybody who has any skill set at all to apply their skill set to get paid in cryptocurrency,” Latium Co-founder and CEO David Johnson told Benzinga.

Latium will feature a proprietary AI algorithm to assign reputation scores to both task-makers and task-doers, with hopes to provide a quantitative, unbiased quality assurance system for all users.

“The Latium platform revolutionizes how people earn money and opens up access to the cryptocurrency market to anyone seeking income, but who doesn’t know where to start in crypto,” said Johnson. “Token sale participants can unlock immediate value in LATX by utilizing the Latium platform to hire workers for their tasks.”

Image provided by and used with permission from Latium.

