With Eminem, Is Donald Trump Facing His Toughest Oratory Opponent Yet?

Eminem reentered the spotlight with a rap freestyle video for the BET awards that takes direct aim at Donald Trump.

The diss track aimed at the president quickly became the No. 1 trending video on YouTube, and garnered significant response from fans and celebrities alike.

Given Trump’s prepossession for firing back at anyone who attacks him, he could be entering his toughest war of words yet as the world waits to see if he responds on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR).

Multiplatinum artist The Game told MTV in 2011 that Eminem is the one artist he would never "throw shots at."

“He's in a bubble and you don't even say nothing to Eminem. To anybody that ever does, God bless you," Game said. "He'll end your career."

Eminem is no stranger to politics and has targeted more left-leaning figures as well, including the Clintons and Tipper Gore, throughout his career. Eminem released the antiwar song "Mosh," which took aim at former President George W. Bush, in 2004.

In the video, Eminem gave his fans an ultimatum on supporting Trump:

"I’m drawing in the sand a line: you’re either for or against

And if you can’t decide who you like more and you’re split

On who you should stand beside, I’ll do it for you with this:

F— you!"

