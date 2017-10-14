Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

With Eminem, Is Donald Trump Facing His Toughest Oratory Opponent Yet?
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 14, 2017 12:05pm   Comments
Share:
With Eminem, Is Donald Trump Facing His Toughest Oratory Opponent Yet?
Related TWTR
The Market In 5 Minutes: Trump To End Key ACA Subsidies, McGowan Speaks Out, Amazon Studio Exec Suspended
Disney, GM, Home Depot, Twitter: Fast Money Picks For October 13
The Vetr community has downgraded $TWTR to 4-Stars (Vetr)

Eminem reentered the spotlight with a rap freestyle video for the BET awards that takes direct aim at Donald Trump.

The diss track aimed at the president quickly became the No. 1 trending video on YouTube, and garnered significant response from fans and celebrities alike.

Given Trump’s prepossession for firing back at anyone who attacks him, he could be entering his toughest war of words yet as the world waits to see if he responds on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR).

Multiplatinum artist The Game told MTV in 2011 that Eminem is the one artist he would never "throw shots at."

“He's in a bubble and you don't even say nothing to Eminem. To anybody that ever does, God bless you," Game said. "He'll end your career."

Eminem is no stranger to politics and has targeted more left-leaning figures as well, including the Clintons and Tipper Gore, throughout his career. Eminem released the antiwar song "Mosh," which took aim at former President George W. Bush, in 2004.

In the video, Eminem gave his fans an ultimatum on supporting Trump:

"I’m drawing in the sand a line: you’re either for or against
And if you can’t decide who you like more and you’re split
On who you should stand beside, I’ll do it for you with this:
F— you!"

Related Links: 

Eminem Just Revealed His Latest Investment

I Read The Tweets Today, Oh Boy: A Week In The 140-Character Life Of Donald Trump

Posted-In: Donald Trump Eminem The GamePolitics Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + TWTR)

A FANG Stock Q3 Earnings Preview
From App Store To Financing In 10 Minutes: AutoGravity Is Fintech's Answer To Car Shopping
The Market In 5 Minutes: Trump To End Key ACA Subsidies, McGowan Speaks Out, Amazon Studio Exec Suspended
A New Mega-Cap ETF Comes To Town
Disney, GM, Home Depot, Twitter: Fast Money Picks For October 13
Twitter Unlocks Rose McGowan's Account, Tries To Explain Itself
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on TWTR

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.