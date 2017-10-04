Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wall Street's M&A Chatter From October 2: Kroger, ILG, Methode Electronics-Pacific Insight, Ultragenyx-Dimension

Charles Gross , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2017 8:00am   Comments
Share:

The following are the M&A deals, rumors and chatter circulating on Wall Street for Tuesday, October 3, 2017.

Takeover Chatter in Kroger

The Rumor:

Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) rose Tuesday as traders circulated chatter of a potential bid from Dutch retailer, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize. "Sources" says Koninklijke has hired advisors to assist in a potential $32 per share bid for the grocer.

Kroger shares took a hit following the announcement of Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) acquisition of Whole Foods in June, falling about 30 percent.

Kroger closed Tuesday at $20.56, up 60 cents.

Methode Electronics Acquires Pacific Insight Electronics for ~$114M

The Deal:

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE: MEI) has completed the acquisition of global lighting, electronics and full-service solutions provider to the transportation industry, Pacific Insight Electronics Corp. for approximately $114 million. MEI expects pre-tax costs related to the acquisition in the range of $4.8 million to $5.2 million, of which $1.5 million was recognized in Q1.

Methode Electronics closed at $43.45, up 45 cents.

Ultragenyx to Acquire Dimension Therapeutics for $6/Share

The Deal:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) and Dimension Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTX) have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Ultragenyx will acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Dimension for $6.00 per share in cash, for a total value of approximately $151 million, via a tender offer. The deal is expected to close before the end of 2017.

Dimension Therapeutics closed at $5.95, up 5 cents.

ILG Said to Receive Bid from Marriott Vacations

The Rumor:

Shares of ILG Inc (NASDAQ: ILG) spiked as high as $29.60 following a Bloomberg report of a potential offer from Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC). Sources say Marriott could approximately $30 per share for ILG.

In June, Reuters reported that ILG was working with Moelis to explore a merger.

ILG closed at $28.70, up $1.85.

Posted-In: News Rumors M&A

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + DMTX)

Why Value Investors Should Be Looking At Big Lots
Short Sellers Pour Into FAANG Stocks
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 3, 2017
Amazon's Whole Foods Is Already Stealing Market Share From Walmart, Kroger And Costco
A Growth ETF For October
The Market In 5 Minutes: Tesla Deliveries, Goldman Sachs And Bitcoin
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.