Bloomberg's Mark Gurman Said Expects Multiple New Mac M2 Models from Apple in the Coming Months

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, in his Power On Report, said he expects these new M2 Macs from Apple, in addition to the two previously announced: 1) M2 Mac mini 2) M2 Pro Mac mini; 3) M2 Pro and M2 Max 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros; 4) M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme Mac Pro. Gurman said he also expects to see the M2 chip in Apple's mixed-reality headset.