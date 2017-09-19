Close on the heels of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) unveiling a slew of new hardware products, including the tenth anniversary iPhone, it had another catalytic event.

Apple announced the availability of its newest mobile operating system, the iOS 11, starting Tuesday. The company claims it is a major update and the biggest software release ever for the iPad.

The iOS 11 was originally unveiled at Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference held between June 5 and June 9.

Some of the features of the new release the company touted include augmented reality, new professional capabilities for improved images in Photos and Camera, a more natural Siri and a redesigned App store, which makes discovery of apps and games easier.

1. Immersive Augmented Reality

Apple said the AR apps facilitated by the newest operating system use a built-in camera, powerful processors and motion sensors in delivering high-quality AR experiences. The AR technology, which is superimposing virtual content on real world scenes, forms the pillar of interactive gaming, immersive shopping experiences etc.

See also: An Easy-To-Use Cheat Sheet For Apple Suppliers

2. Rendering The iPad Omnipotent

The iPad armed with the iOS 11 makes the former a power-packed device. The new Dock allows quick access to favorite and frequently used apps and documents from any screen. Working with multiple apps is made easier with the Split view and now Slide Over.

The Drag and Drop feature makes moving between apps easier than using multi-touch.

A new feature called Files app earmarks a central area to organize and access files, irrespective of their location, be it iPad, or in the cloud.

3. Laser-Sharp Focus In True Sense With ‘Do Not Disturb'

Drivers may now drive without the fear of having their attention distracted by calls with the "Do Not Disturb" feature of the iOS 11. Sensing that the person behind the wheel is busy, the feature makes the screen go blank, thereby automatically silencing notifications.

Not only that, users can also send auto messages to their contacts, informing them that they are driving and cannot pick up the call until they reach their destination.

4. Like Minds In Music

IOS 11 allows subscribers to create a profile and follow friends to listen to shared playlists and see the music they listen to the most. Apple Music subscribers can also begin receiving notifications when friends follow them, new music is released and more.

Related Link: Analysts Take The Measure Of Apple's iPhone X

Posted-In: Apple X iOS 11 iPadNews Events Tech Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.