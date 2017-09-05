The Market In 5 Minutes
IN THE NEWS
Benzinga
A summer vacation season filled with anxiety may have finally provided Wall Street with a wake-up call. But it may be too late to avoid a downturn: Link
When Alessandro DiNello was named CEO of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE: FBC) in 2013, the bank was on a financial precipice: Link
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) officially announced the launch date for its highly anticipated 10-year anniversary iPhone 8. Apple will be holding a launch event on Sept. 12 for the big reveal: Link
Even as Texas reels under the impact of Harvey and the markets mull over the ramification of the catastrophe on the local and national economy, news of soaring gasoline prices, which rose to a two-year high, set alarm bells ringing: Link
Wall Street Journal
Verizon (NYSE: VZ) wants to build an advertising juggernaut, but it needs your data first. The company offers concert tickets and other rewards in exchange for customers' personal information: Link
In the wake of the global financial crisis, fear of such “black swan” events drove some investors into hedge funds that offered extreme insurance policies. But the swans have yet to return, and such strategies have fallen out of favor: Link
Reuters
Toymaker Lego announced plans to lay off 8 percent of its workforce as it reported a 5 percent fall in mid-year revenue: Link
Bloomberg
Special counsel Robert Mueller and key congressional committees are tightening their focus on some of President Donald Trump’s family members and campaign associates as probes into Russia’s interference with the 2016 election enter a new and more aggressive phase: Link
Republicans return to Washington Tuesday with less than a month to avoid a government shutdown and avert a default on the nation’s debt, tasks that are being overshadowed by the quickly mounting costs of the response to Hurricane Harvey: Link
ECONOMIC DATA
- Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard is to speak in New York City.
- Data on factory orders for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 3-and 6-months bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index for August is schedule for release at 12:30 p.m. ET.
- Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will speak in Minneapolis at 1:10 p.m. ET.
- Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan is set to speak in Dallas at 7:00 p.m. ET.
ANALYST RATINGS
- Susquehanna upgraded Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU) from Neutral to Positive
- Wells Fargo upgraded Disney (NYSE: DIS) from Market Perform to Outperform
- MKM upgraded Regal Entertainment (NYSE: RGC) from Neutral to Buy
- Wells Fargo downgraded Viacom (NASDAQ: VIAB) from Outperform to Market Perform
This is a tool used by the Benzinga News Desk each trading day — it's a look at everything happening in the market, in five minutes. To get the full version of this note every morning, click here.
Posted-In: Market in 5 minutesNews Global Top Stories Pre-Market Outlook Markets Best of Benzinga
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.