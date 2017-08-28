Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fitbit Higher After New Product Release
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 28, 2017 1:24pm   Comments
Share:
Related FIT
Vetr Upgrades Fitbit To 5 Stars
Who Is Paul Meeks, And Why Should You Care That He's Bullish On The FANG Stocks?
The Vetr community has upgraded $FIT to 4.5-Stars. (Vetr)

Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) shares are trading higher by 38 cents at $6.12 in Monday's session. The catalyst for the rally is the unveiling of Fitbit Aria2 TM W-Fi Smart Scale, which is engineered for easy set-up with smartphone's Bluetooth connection that can help you better understand the composition of your physical makeup.

After a flat open, it immediately found support just above Friday's close ($5.73) at $5.74 and began to move higher. So far, the ensuing rally has taken shares to $6.17. That high is just shy of its May 10 high ($6.25). That is the same day, the issue posted it last close over $6.00 when it ended that session at $6.13.

Posted-In: News Technicals Sports Intraday Update Movers Tech Trading Ideas General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FIT)

Vetr Upgrades Fitbit To 5 Stars
Who Is Paul Meeks, And Why Should You Care That He's Bullish On The FANG Stocks?
What's Trending In Emerging Tech: 4K TVs, Smart Speakers Smash Hits; Wearables Struggle
Report Says Google Was Once Interested In Acquiring Snap Last Year
Battle Of Fitness Trackers: Oppenheimer Rates Fitbit At Outperform, Garmin At Perform
20 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on FIT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.