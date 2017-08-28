Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) shares are trading lower by $6.12 at $143.14 in Monday's session. The catalyst for the decline is the unexpected resignation of its CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, who left the company to become the new CEO at Uber.

After a lower open, it immediately peaked at $143.87 and then continued its move lower. The ensuing decline has taken the stock to $141.21, but it has now rebounded back into the $143.00 handle. The current low coincides with its June 12 low of $141.55.

In order to fill the void in price from Friday and reach the lower-end of Friday's range, it will need to reach $148.47.

