The 'Money Fight' Lives Up To Its Name: Where Mayweather–McGregor Purse Ranks Among Boxing's Biggest Bounties

The dollars are still being counted, but it’s looking pretty clear that the Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr.–Conor McGregor fight will be the biggest box-office bout in history.

Mayweather, who beat mixed-martial arts champion McGregor on a 10-round TKO Saturday in Las Vegas, has now been part of the four biggest prize fights ever. Here’s how Statista breaks down the six top paydays in boxing:

Mayweather vs. McGregor: $500 million.

Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao (May 2015): $410 million

Mayweather vs. Canelo Alvarez (September 2013) $150 million

Mayweather vs. Oscar de la Hoya (May 2007) $140 million

Mike Tyson vs. Lennox Lewis (June 2002) $110 million

Mike Tyson vs. Evander Holyfield (June 1997) $100 million

Mayweather Takes Home $100 Million, At Least

Though Statista pegs the fight at $500 million, other reports suggest it could go as high as $700 million. The estimated split between the fighters was all over the map, with most saying that Mayweather was guaranteed $100 million and McGregor $30 million.

Mayweather, who came out of retirement for the fight, pushed his record to 50–0. McGregor, making his boxing debut, lasted longer in the ring than many experts expected. The fight was held T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS)-sponsored T-Mobile Arena.

