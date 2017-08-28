Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The 'Money Fight' Lives Up To Its Name: Where Mayweather–McGregor Purse Ranks Among Boxing's Biggest Bounties
Mark Fritz , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 28, 2017 10:36am   Comments
Share:
The 'Money Fight' Lives Up To Its Name: Where Mayweather–McGregor Purse Ranks Among Boxing's Biggest Bounties
Related
Strip Clubs To Cryptocurrency: The Many Other Endeavors of Floyd 'Money' Mayweather
Jim Cramer Weighs In On T-Mobile US, Vodafon And More
Telecom Mergers: A 'Game Of Thrones' Without The Dragons (Investor's Business Daily)

The dollars are still being counted, but it’s looking pretty clear that the Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr.–Conor McGregor fight will be the biggest box-office bout in history.

Mayweather, who beat mixed-martial arts champion McGregor on a 10-round TKO Saturday in Las Vegas, has now been part of the four biggest prize fights ever. Here’s how Statista breaks down the six top paydays in boxing:

  • Mayweather vs. McGregor: $500 million.
  • Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao (May 2015): $410 million
  • Mayweather vs. Canelo Alvarez (September 2013) $150 million
  • Mayweather vs. Oscar de la Hoya (May 2007) $140 million
  • Mike Tyson vs. Lennox Lewis (June 2002) $110 million
  • Mike Tyson vs. Evander Holyfield (June 1997) $100 million

Related Link: Strip Clubs To Cryptocurrency: The Many Other Endeavors Of Floyd Mayweather

Mayweather Takes Home $100 Million, At Least

Though Statista pegs the fight at $500 million, other reports suggest it could go as high as $700 million. The estimated split between the fighters was all over the map, with most saying that Mayweather was guaranteed $100 million and McGregor $30 million.

Mayweather, who came out of retirement for the fight, pushed his record to 50–0. McGregor, making his boxing debut, lasted longer in the ring than many experts expected. The fight was held T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS)-sponsored T-Mobile Arena.

_______
Image Credit: By United States Government and Flickr [CC BY-SA 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: boxing Canelo AlvarezNews Sports Events Top Stories Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CBS + TMUS)

Wall Street's M&A Chatter From August 25-27: Digiliti Money, Monster Digital, REGENXBIO-Dimension Therapeutics, CBS-Network Ten
5 Stocks To Watch For August 28, 2017
How To Watch Mayweather-McGregor Fight Free On Snapchat
Strip Clubs To Cryptocurrency: The Many Other Endeavors of Floyd 'Money' Mayweather
Jim Cramer Weighs In On T-Mobile US, Vodafon And More
Apple, Amazon, Tesla And The Changing Dynamics Of The Car Industry
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on TMUS
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.