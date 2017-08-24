Strip Clubs To Cryptocurrency: The Many Other Endeavors of Floyd 'Money' Mayweather

There are really two Floyd Mayweather Jrs: the boxer and the brand. The two may blur together, but the latter may have more long-term upside.

Mayweather, due to beat UFC star Conor McGregor on Aug. 26 at the T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS)-sponsored T-Mobile Arena, expects to make $350 million on the fight, rocketing his career earnings inside the ring past the magic $1 billion mark. His net worth this year is estimated at $400 million.

His fights have generated an estimated $1.3 billion in pay-per-view revenues. When he isn’t counter-punching his way to a 49–0 record, the 40-year-old Grand Rapids, Michigan-native has his hand on a slew of other endeavors. Such as:

Strip Club Proprietor

This year, he opened an “upscale” gentlemen’s club called “Girl Collection” in Las Vegas, which features exotic dancers from around the world. Mayweather said he’s done training for the McGregor fight and is spending all his time at the club. Crazy? Not really. Mayweather is known for his preparation, and his knack for promotion. “Girl Collection” is getting loads of free pub.

Related Link: Mayweather-McGregor Is The Most Expensive Combat Sport Event Tracked By TicketIQ

Fitness Club Mogul

Forbes says Mayweather will launch Mayweather Boxing & Fitness with a training app in September. Floyd acts as digital trainer who will coach the user through his own workouts. In November, he plans to open his first gym and plans to expand to 200 within two years and 500 in five years. In January, he plans to launch a virtual reality home-fitness center.

Cryptocurrency Fan

Mayweather promoted the initial coin offering by Stox, a cryptocurrency company. He told reporters that the ICO “was gonna make a s—ton of money on August 2.” One day later, the blockchain-based prediction market had raised $30 million.

Promoter

In 2006, Mayweather paid a relatively paltry $750,000 to buy out his contract with Bob Arum’s Top Rank Promotions and soon after founded Mayweather Promotions, which isn’t just in the boxing business but the full gamut of entertainment. It even markets a clothing line.

Philanthropist

He founded the Floyd Mayweather Jr. Foundation, which offers scholarships and funds a variety of community program. As the website puts it: “The Floyd Mayweather Jr. Foundation strives to empower community alliances, impact youth leadership, promote health and wellness, and strengthen family foundations through community development, entrepreneurialism, and education resulting in a wholesome community.”

Then again, some people argue that Mayweather, who owns fleets of cars and numerous homes, may burn through his money as fast as he makes it. Forbes said he owes the Internal Revenue Service a staggering $29 million in back taxes.

The man who dubbed himself “Money” may actually be hurting for it.

Tune into the fight via Showtime (CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS))'s pay-per-view offering, set at a price of $89.95; high-def is available for an additional $10.

________

Image Credit: By Chamber of Fear (Flickr: Mayweather/Ortiz) [CC BY-SA 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: News Education Entrepreneurship Health Care Previews Forex Sports Events Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.