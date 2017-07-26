In what could go down as the biggest fight of all time, the McGregor-Mayweather fight has generated quite the interest, with vicious trash talk during the pugilists' four-stop world tour.

With the first batch of tickets going on sale on Monday, TicketIQ, a secondary ticket market aggregator, said that this is the most expensive combat sporting event they have ever tracked and in the top five most expensive events ever.

“The unique cross-discipline matchup is creating unprecedented levels of interest, which is making this the most expensive fight event that we have tracked in our eight years of history," TicketIQ founder Jesse Lawrence told Benzinga.

The current average ticket price for the Aug. 26 fight is 31 percent above the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight, at $6,256, with the average price to get in standing at at $2,248. Secondary market tickets are selling at up to a 400 percent premium on face value, ranging from $2,500-$25,000, with 475 tickets available on the resale market.

Despite the disappointment of Pacquiao-Mayweather, the August fight may end up generating more PPV sales, due to its unique nature — an MMA star going up against arguably the greatest boxer of his time.

The pre-fight trash talk has undoubtedly eclipsed anything seen anything seen previously, with the ultra-confident McGregor showing he's capable of putting on a show and fire back at Mayweather better than any of his previous opponents.

With experts predicting that PPV targets should at least match the 4 million-plus buys of the Mayweather-Pacquaio fight, Mayweather could end up making $400 million. McGregor could take home $127 million, elevating his net worth tremendously.

While Mayweather is a heavy favorite, with 1/6 odds, the most popular bet is McGregor at 11/2.

A Vegas four-star hotel on the night of the fight will cost a minimum of $135, according to Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ: PCLN). By comparison, rates are as low as $68 the Saturday beforehand (Aug. 19), translating to a 98-percent premium on hotels during fight weekend.

With McGregor and Mayweather both being wrestling fans, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) is trying to secure appearances from both fighters on an episode of "WWE Raw" in the weeks leading up to the fight. Mayweather made an appearance at Wrestlemania 24 in 2008, defeating the 7-foot-tall, 383-pound ‘The Big Show’ by knockout.

Image credit: Showtime

