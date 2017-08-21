Ex-GE CEO Immelt Could Be Heading To Silicon Valley To Run Uber, Report Says

Jeff Immelt didn't have to wait long for a job offer after resigning as CEO of General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) back in June, Recode reported. The executive is now considered to be the front-runner candidate to take over the vacant position of CEO of Uber.

Immelt brings to the table the necessary leadership skills to navigate Uber at a difficult time in its brief history. The start-up ride-hailing company has been plagued with concerning headlines ranging from billion-dollar losses to allegations of sexual assault at the company's head office.

"Everyone is becoming exhausted," a person close to the situation told Recode. "We need someone with the skills to move us along."

Sources close to the situation also told Recode that Uber's board of directors will hold a vote within two weeks to select its next CEO. Immelt has the support of Uber's board member Arianna Huffington and other un-named directors.

Uber's financial backers such as Benchmark also believe that Immelt will be the right person to right the ship and can handle the several pressing and problematic issues, Recode added.

Finally, one of Immelt's most relevant attributes is that he won't be someone that "anyone can push around easily" — especially ousted CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick who still holds a seat on the board and may be plotting a return to power.

"We all know Immelt's not the dynamic entrepreneur that Travis is, but he can certainly settle things down," a source also told Recode.

