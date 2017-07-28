Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE)'s CEO Meg Whitman is not leaving her job to fill the vacant CEO post at Uber Technologies, Inc. The executive's name has been floating around this week as a possible successor to Uber's co-founder and recently ousted CEO Travis Kalanick.

A spokesperson with Hewlett Packard confirmed with Recode that Whitman isn't going anywhere, but for some, this confirmation wasn't sufficient as it didn't come from the executive herself. So on Thursday evening, she took to Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) to once and for all kill the Uber rumor, which has turned into a "distraction."

"Normally I do not comment on rumors," she said in a tweet, adding, "So let me make this as clear as I can. I am fully committed to HPE and plan to remain the company's CEO."

As if this wasn't clear enough, the executive followed up, "Uber's CEO will not be Meg Whitman."

Whitman's name can now be added for good to the growing list of executives who won't be the next CEO of Uber, Recode commented.

Meanwhile, sources close to the matter told the publication that many of the remaining executives up for consideration are "worried about a variety of issues," including the perhaps awkward business structure in which Kalanick remains a board member and influential shareholder.

