Where’s the ETF for creative talent?

As the entertainment industry fragments and competition heightens, everyone is on the hunt for untapped intellectual property.

And as content creators draw the jealous eyes of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA), CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS), Hulu and all others in the space, they're rising in both demand and value. The going rate of an amateur YouTube star is a solid $7 million, and trained imaginators are far more valuable.

Here are a few of the recently drafted storytellers and what they’ll bring to their new content teams.

Shonda Rhimes

In a retaliatory blow to Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) poached the mastermind behind ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal” and “How To Get Away With Murder.” Rhimes signed an exclusive, multiyear deal to shift the prolific Shondaland to the over-the-top streaming service.

While ABC keeps its Thursday lineup with the 14th season of “Grey’s,” seventh season of “Scandal” and fourth season of “How To Get Away With Murder,” Netflix secures a two-time Emmy nominee and the enchantress of diverse and expansive audience.

The time-tested “Grey’s,” ABC’s top-rated show in 2016-2017, ranked No. 10 across networks in the 18-to-49 demo category and was the season’s second-best drama.

Mark Millar

Netflix also seized the fictional realm of Millarworld, the founder of which has amassed a formidable following and fortune from his comic portfolio. Millar heavily influenced recent Marvel and DC products and was part of the creative energy behind “Kick-Ass,” “Kingsman” and “Logan.” His plotlines led both "The Avengers" and "Captain America: Civil War" to gross more than $1 billion each.

Will Packer

Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) took a recent stake in the future of Will Packer, the mastermind producer behind shows like “Empire” and “black-ish” and movies like “Ride Along” and “Girls Trip.” In backing the new Will Packer Media, Discovery’s Oprah Winfrey Network has first refusal rights to future shows.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA)’s Universal Pictures also invested in the production firm, having already partnered with Packer on his $1 billion film repertoire.

Robert Kirkman

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is baiting zombie lovers with its latest acquisition. The firm will place its ubiquitous stamp on any new additions to Robert Kirkman’s portfolio.

The creator of “The Walking Dead” previously gave AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ: AMCX) bragging rights for the highest-rated show on TV and the only drama to top charts in the 18-to-49 viewer category for five consecutive years.

