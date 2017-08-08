Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Market In 5 Minutes
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 08, 2017 8:36am   Comments
Share:
The Market In 5 Minutes
Related SPY
Your Quick, Handy Guide To The Grand Jury Investigation That Could Bring Down The President
Leon Cooperman Thinks The Market Is Fully Valued
Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys Dell-VMWare Tracking Stock, Reynolds American Inc, ... (GuruFocus)

IN THE NEWS

Benzinga

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) lost more than 58 percent of their value Monday after the company reported disappointing results from its phase 2 STAR 1 clinical trial for its adult epilepsy treatment: Link

On tempo with the broader growth trends in the major equity market indices, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.'s (NASDAQ: AMTD) monthly survey of investor activity, the Investor Movement Index (IMX), reached a new high of 7.09 over the month of July: Link

Wall Street Journal

Tax overhaul efforts in Washington are being shaped by a debate about whether it is workers or investors who bear the greater burden of U.S. corporate taxes: Link

Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) on Monday fired the employee who wrote an internal memo suggesting men are better suited for tech jobs than women, escalating a debate over free speech at the company: Link

Reuters

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday pressed Thai leaders for more action on North Korea during the highest level visit to Thailand by a U.S. official since a military coup in 2014 soured relations with the United States: Link

Global stocks inched up to a new all-time high on Tuesday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected China's trade data that clouded an otherwise bright outlook for global growth: Link

Bloomberg

Jeffrey Gundlach sees too much of a good thing -- in financial markets and in his industry -- and he wants no part of it: Link

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) plunged after slashing its annual profit forecast and missing earnings estimates, as rental-car companies struggle with bloated inventory and threats to their business model: Link

U.S. consumer credit-card debt just passed an ominous milestone, beating a record set just before the global financial system almost collapsed in 2008: Link

New York Post

Despite getting a major league blow-off last week from payroll processor Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP), Ackman’s Pershing Square will seek three seats on the ADP board — including one for Ackman, the hedge fund said Monday in a regulatory filing: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

  • US July NFIB small business optimism 105.2 vs 103.5 exp
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week will be released at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • The Labor Department's JOLTS report for June is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 3-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

  • Argus upgraded Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) to Buy
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) from Equal-Weight to Overweight
  • Pivotal Research upgraded Discovery Communications (NASDAQ: DISCA) from Hold to Buy
  • Berenberg upgraded Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) from Hold to Buy
  • Janney Capital downgraded Depomed (NASDAQ: DEPO) from Buy to Neutral
  • Jefferies downgraded NxStage Medical (NASDAQ: NXTM) from Buy to Hold

This is a tool used by the Benzinga News Desk each trading day — it's a look at everything happening in the market, in five minutes. To get the full version of this note every morning, click here or email minutes@benzinga.com.

Posted-In: Market in 5 minutesNews Events Top Stories Pre-Market Outlook Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADP + AMTD)

These Were The Most Bought And Sold Stocks In July
TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index: Bullish Retail Investors Push IMX Above 7.0 For First Time
Activists Gonna Activate: Hedge Funds Send Letters To Acorda, Taubman Centers Boards
Leon Cooperman Sees Ackman's Behavior As 'Foolish'
Is Bill Ackman's Involvement In ADP A 'Buy The Rumor, Sell The News' Moment?
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 3, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on SPY
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.