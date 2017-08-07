Wall Street's M&A Chatter From August 4-7: Acadia Pharma, United Technologies-Rockwell Collins, United Therapeutics

The following are the M&A deals, rumors and chatter circulating on Wall Street for Friday, August 4, through Sunday August 6, 2017.

United Technologies Considering Deal for Rockwell Collins

The Rumor:

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) is considering the acquisition of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE: COL), according to sources as reported by Bloomberg on Friday after the close. The sources aren't certain the talks are ongoing.

United Technologies and Rockwell Collins declined comment on the report.

Rockwell Collins closed at $119.00 on Friday and traded at $130 after-hours.

GSK, Gilead, Novartis Could Pay Up to $200/Share for United Therapeutics

The Rumor:

GlaxoSmithKline is said to be in the lead to acquire United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR), according to sources as reported by the UK Evening Standard on Friday. GSK said to have hired Lazard and Citigroup to handle a potential offer, the sources said.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) and Novartis (NYSE: NVS) are also said to be in the running for a deal which could be as high as $200 per share.

Glaxo and United declined comment. JP Morgan, in a note, said a deal in the near term is highly unlikely.

United Therapeutics closed at $136.81, up $9.85.

Unconfirmed Takeover Chatter in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

The Rumor:

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD) rose Friday as traders circulated renewed, unconfirmed takeover chatter. The biotech company has been the subject of takeover rumors involving Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) in January and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) in February.

A spokesperson for ACADIA told Benzinga the company does not respond to marketplace rumors.

Acadia closed at $30.69, up $1.10.

