The Market In 5 Minutes

Macau has staged a dramatic comeback, and major casino stocks are reflecting this. An anti-corruption crackdown by the Chinese government posed an initial threat to the region, but it appears the concerns have subsided: Link

Recreational drug tourism is not a new fad. People have been traveling across the globe for decades in search of the best high: Link

Not a few weeks after Donald Trump Jr. revealed his campaign interactions with foreign informants, officials are sharpening their inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 elections: Link

Andrew Hall, a legendary trader who made billions betting on oil’s rise, is shutting down his hedge fund after he misjudged the impact of a boom in U.S. production that upended the market: Link

A grand jury has issued subpoenas in connection with a June 2016 meeting that included President Donald Trump's son, his son-in-law and a Russian lawyer, two sources told Reuters on Thursday, signaling an investigation is gathering pace into suspected Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election: Link

Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) said on Thursday it would sell its Eat24 business to Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB) for $287.5 million in cash, news along with better-than-expected quarterly revenue that drove its shares up more than 18 percent: Link

Billionaire Paul Singer is warning of a growing and menacing threat: passive investing: Link

The turmoil around the Affordable Care Act has created heartburn for health insurers. The industry is betting that a different government program will soothe its ills: Link

Oprah Winfrey should be happy she stuck with Weight Watchers (NYSE: WTW) — whether she has slimmed down or not: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

Nonfarm Payrolls for Jul 209.0K vs 183.0K Est; Private Payrolls for Jul 205.0K vs 178.0K Est.

Unemployment Rate for Jul 4.30% vs 4.30% Est

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the recent week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Longbow upgraded GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) from Underperform to Neutral

(NASDAQ: GPRO) from Underperform to Neutral Morgan Stanley downgraded Electronics for Imaging (NASDAQ: EFII) from Equal-Weight to Underweight

(NASDAQ: EFII) from Equal-Weight to Underweight Deutsche Bank downgraded Avon (NYSE: AVP) from Buy to Hold

(NYSE: AVP) from Buy to Hold Credit Suisse downgraded Teva (NYSE: TEVA) from Outperform to Neutral

