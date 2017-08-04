Market Overview

The Market In 5 Minutes
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 04, 2017 8:32am   Comments
Special Counsel Mueller Digging Deeper Into Russia, Trump And The Money Trail
SG Americas Securities, LLC Buys SPDR S&P 5……, iShares MSCI Emerging Index Fund, VanEck ... (GuruFocus)

IN THE NEWS

Benzinga

Macau has staged a dramatic comeback, and major casino stocks are reflecting this. An anti-corruption crackdown by the Chinese government posed an initial threat to the region, but it appears the concerns have subsided: Link

Recreational drug tourism is not a new fad. People have been traveling across the globe for decades in search of the best high: Link

Wall Street Journal

Not a few weeks after Donald Trump Jr. revealed his campaign interactions with foreign informants, officials are sharpening their inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 elections: Link

Andrew Hall, a legendary trader who made billions betting on oil’s rise, is shutting down his hedge fund after he misjudged the impact of a boom in U.S. production that upended the market: Link

Reuters

A grand jury has issued subpoenas in connection with a June 2016 meeting that included President Donald Trump's son, his son-in-law and a Russian lawyer, two sources told Reuters on Thursday, signaling an investigation is gathering pace into suspected Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election: Link

Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) said on Thursday it would sell its Eat24 business to Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB) for $287.5 million in cash, news along with better-than-expected quarterly revenue that drove its shares up more than 18 percent: Link

Bloomberg

Billionaire Paul Singer is warning of a growing and menacing threat: passive investing: Link

The turmoil around the Affordable Care Act has created heartburn for health insurers. The industry is betting that a different government program will soothe its ills: Link

New York Post

Oprah Winfrey should be happy she stuck with Weight Watchers (NYSE: WTW) — whether she has slimmed down or not: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

  • Nonfarm Payrolls for Jul 209.0K vs 183.0K Est; Private Payrolls for Jul 205.0K vs 178.0K Est.
  • Unemployment Rate for Jul 4.30% vs 4.30% Est
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the recent week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

  • Longbow upgraded GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) from Underperform to Neutral
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Electronics for Imaging (NASDAQ: EFII) from Equal-Weight to Underweight
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded Avon (NYSE: AVP) from Buy to Hold
  • Credit Suisse downgraded Teva (NYSE: TEVA) from Outperform to Neutral

This is a tool used by the Benzinga News Desk each trading day — it's a look at everything happening in the market, in five minutes. To get the full version of this note every morning, click here or email minutes@benzinga.com.

