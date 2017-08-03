Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Best Outback Steakhouse Satanic Cult Tweets
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 03, 2017 10:01am   Comments
Share:
The Best Outback Steakhouse Satanic Cult Tweets
Related BLMN
18 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Wednesday
The Restaurant Sector Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Bloomin' Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN)-owned Outback Steakhouse has put on PR clinic on how to respond to  bizarre allegations that stem from social media, after firing back at Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) speculation that the steakhouse was actually a conspiring satanic cult.

Outback didn’t release a statement or sound too corporate, instead they acted quickly to join in the fun, turning a potential harmful pr disaster into arguably positive exposure. Nonetheless, the satanic cult accusations have spawned some pretty good tweets.

The allegations go back all the way to 2010.

“If you are an organization that has already established repetitional resilience, it gives you a little more leeway to be tongue-in-cheek with the attacks on you because your stakeholders are already giving you the benefit the doubt, “ Corporate Reputational Risk Expert Nir Kossovsky told Benzinga. “If you have a great relationship with stakeholders, then more things will be goofy and stay irrelevant, in this case, it’s an obvious thing, as you move to more realistic sounding ideas you still have your stakeholders enjoying your response because you the benefit.”

Bloomin' Brands is down 18 percent over the last five trading days.

Posted-In: News Psychology Topics Restaurants Top Stories Exclusives Media Interview Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BLMN + TWTR)

Sprint's Q1: Not As Bad As Expected
Twitter Stock Is In Real Technical Trouble Now
Barron's Picks And Pans: Citigroup, Honeywell, Twitter And More
Twitter Tests $99 Premium Ad Subscription Service
Trump's Tendency To Take Credit Extends To... Everything?
Social Q2s: Facebook Rules, Twitter Drools, Snapchat Starting To Lose Its 'Cool'?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on BLMN
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.