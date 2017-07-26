Uber Technologies, Inc. has a vacant CEO spot after the company's co-founder Travis Kalanick was pushed out. One of the most notable names being floated around to assume top ranks at the ride-sharing platform is current Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) CEO Meg Whitman.

Whitman, former CEO of eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY), boasts the necessary experience to lead a technology company but reports of her leaving HP were quickly shot down. The executive is "fully committed to HPE and plans to stay with the company until her work is done," a spokesperson told Recode.

However, she could accept an independent board seat if one is offered to her as she was also an early investor in the startup, but it appears Uber is just shopping around for a new CEO at this time.

What About Bank Of America's Vice Chairman?

Anne Finucane, Vice Chairman at Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) would make an excellent CEO at Uber, according to CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin. The executive not only "knows Washington," but has "been dealing with regulators for the past decade."

She also holds the status as being one of the "most powerful woman on Wall Street" in addition to boasting experience as a top three executive at one of Wall Street's biggest banks.

Image credit: Mark Warner, Flickr

