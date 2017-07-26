18 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Wednesday
- CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) shares surged 31.9 percent to $1.53.
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) jumped 18.6 percent to $104.28 after the company posted upbeat results for its second quarter and issued a strong FY17 forecast. iRobot also agreed to acquire privately-held Robopolis SAS.
- Skyline Corporation (NYSE: SKY) shares rose 16.9 percent to $7.39.
- EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) climbed 12.2 percent to $41.88 as the company posted upbeat Q2 results and raised its FY17 guidance.
- Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ: RCKY) shares gained 11.2 percent to $14.45 as the company reported strong Q2 results.
- Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE: SFS) surged 10.5 percent to $8.95. Smart & Final Stores posted Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.14 per share on revenue of 1.08 billion.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) shares jumped 10.4 percent to $26.94 on upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Female Health Co (NASDAQ: FHCO) gained 10.4 percent to $ 1.17. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage of Female Health with a Buy rating.
- Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCCI) climbed 10.3 percent to $17.75 as the company posted strong quarterly results.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) jumped 9.7 percent to $15.48 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. Baird initiated coverage on AMD with an Outperform rating.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TTPH) shares climbed 9.7 percent to $7.57 as the company reported 'positive' topline Phase 3 IGNITE4 results. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tetraphase Pharma from Hold to Buy.
- EnteroMedics Inc (NASDAQ: ETRM) shares gained 9.7 percent to $4.77 as the company disclosed that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Galvani Bioelectronics.
- Celadon Group, Inc. (NYSE: CGI) shares rose 8.6 percent to $4.51.
- Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) rose 8.2 percent to $229.93 as the company posted better-than-expected Q2 earnings and raised its FY17 outlook.
- Ophthotech Corp (NASDAQ: OPHT) gained 7.6 percent to $2.84 after the company reported a narrower-than-expected Q2 loss. Ophthotech also disclosed that it has expanded its focus with development for ophthalmic orphan diseases.
- Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRI) rose 7.6 percent to $32.56 on strong Q2 results.
- Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) gained 6.8 percent to $3.28 as the company reported that it has obtained official approval for two updated EV models.
