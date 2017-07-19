Market Overview

Merrick Weingarten , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2017 12:12pm   Comments
Congressional Committee Meets To Iron Out State, Federal Rules For Self-Driving Cars
The House Energy & Commerce Subcommittee is meeting Wednesday on a legislation to decide whether to increase the safety standard for 100,000 self-driving vehicles set to be deployed.

This is the first piece of legislation aimed at autonomous vehicles, and would "require the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to develop a rule within three years mandating new passenger vehicles be equipped with a system to alert drivers to check for passengers in the back seat after turning the vehicle off (intended to prevent children being left alone in hot cars)," according to a Height Securities note.

According to the bill, the legislation mandates automakers to show autonomous vehicles “function as intended and contain fail safe features, to be included in such certifications.” Additionally, “NHTSA would be directed to study and potentially require new standards for vehicle headlight performance."

"This legislation puts important benchmarks into place that will prioritize consumer safety technologies and enhance mobility opportunities for people across the country," Republican U.S. Representative Robert Latta, told Reuters.

Three of the biggest players who have been lobbying against this new legislation include Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stating that it could limit the launch of self-driving vehicles.

Click here to watch the subcommittee vote live.

Posted-In: Height Securities National Highway Traffic Safety AdministrationNews Politics Legal Tech General Best of Benzinga

