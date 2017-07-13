Could Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) be looking to partner with Meyer Burger Technology? Axiom Senior analyst Gordon Johnson believes a deal could be in the works.

“Through our regular checks we learned of an alleged meeting between the CEOs of Meyer Burger and Tesla; our contact suggested Tesla could be in talks to acquire manufacturing equipment using Meyer Burger’s heterojunction (‘HJT’) solar cell technology, which, on a mass scale, could result in PV cell manufacturing costs of ~50% below Panasonic [Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (OTC: PCRFY)]’s HJT tech,” Johnson said.

After hearing this rumor, Johnson reached out Meyer Burger. The company stated, “[O]f anyone looking for HJT manufacturing equipment, Meyer Burger will ‘speak to all of them,’ & Panasonic/Tesla ‘is also such a potential.’”

Latest Ratings for TSLA Date Firm Action From To May 2017 Independent Research Initiates Coverage On Hold May 2017 Morgan Stanley Downgrades Overweight Equal-Weight May 2017 Evercore ISI Group Reinstates Outperform Outperform View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA

