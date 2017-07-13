Tesla Could Yet Again Be Eyeing An Acquisition
Could Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) be looking to partner with Meyer Burger Technology? Axiom Senior analyst Gordon Johnson believes a deal could be in the works.
“Through our regular checks we learned of an alleged meeting between the CEOs of Meyer Burger and Tesla; our contact suggested Tesla could be in talks to acquire manufacturing equipment using Meyer Burger’s heterojunction (‘HJT’) solar cell technology, which, on a mass scale, could result in PV cell manufacturing costs of ~50% below Panasonic [Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (OTC: PCRFY)]’s HJT tech,” Johnson said.
After hearing this rumor, Johnson reached out Meyer Burger. The company stated, “[O]f anyone looking for HJT manufacturing equipment, Meyer Burger will ‘speak to all of them,’ & Panasonic/Tesla ‘is also such a potential.’”
To read the latest exclusive news on Tesla, check out the Benzinga Pro news wire.
Latest Ratings for TSLA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2017
|Independent Research
|Initiates Coverage On
|Hold
|May 2017
|Morgan Stanley
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Equal-Weight
|May 2017
|Evercore ISI Group
|Reinstates
|Outperform
|Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: axiom Gordon JohnsonAnalyst Color News Rumors M&A Analyst Ratings Tech
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.