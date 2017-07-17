The Market In 5 Minutes

IN THE NEWS

Benzinga

Versatility, thy name is Jeff Bezos. Like the renowned Roman emperor Julius Caesar to whom the phrase "veni vidi vici" is attributed to, the founder of the online retail behemoth Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) came, saw and conquered everything he set his eyes on: Link

The debate between growth investors and value investors has been raging for decades, and the gap between growth stocks and value stocks is still as wide as ever: Link

Jim Cramer recently said on "Mad Money" that the boom in travel and leisure stocks is a direct result of millennials’ activity. Specifically, millennials are increasingly disinterested in consumer goods: Link

Wall Street Journal

Investor Nelson Peltz plans to launch a fight for a board seat at Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG), in an effort to jolt the consumer-products giant whose sales and profit growth stalled, according to people familiar with the matter: Link

A Republican push to pass a sweeping health-care law experienced another setback as Senate leaders said they would delay a vote set for this week, sparking fresh doubts about whether congressional leaders can muster support for a marquee GOP policy priority: Link

Reuters

The U.S. Secret Service on Sunday denied a suggestion from President Donald Trump's personal lawyer that it had vetted a meeting between the president's son and Russian nationals during the 2016 campaign: Link

EU antitrust regulators charged Israeli drugmaker Teva (NYSE: TEVA) on Monday with doing an illegal deal with Cephalon to delay selling a cheaper generic version of the latter's blockbuster sleep disorder drug: Link

Bloomberg

Almost six months into Donald Trump’s presidency, Americans are feeling fairly optimistic about their jobs, the strength of the U.S. economy, and their own fortunes. That should be welcome news for the president, except for one thing: The public’s confidence largely appears to be in spite of Trump, not because of him: Link

Faced with a retiree tsunami, the oil industry tries to woo a generation that largely sees it in a negative light: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

USA NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for Jul 9.80 vs 15.00 consensus estimate. The prior reading was 19.80.

The Treasury is set to auction 3-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury will also auction 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Stifel upgraded Greenbrier (NYSE: GBX) from Hold to Buy

(NYSE: GBX) from Hold to Buy JMP upgraded Fifth Street Finance (NASDAQ: FSC) from Market Perform to Market Outperform

(NASDAQ: FSC) from Market Perform to Market Outperform B. Riley upgraded Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) from Hold to Buy

(NYSE: DLB) from Hold to Buy Stifel downgraded Wabtec (NYSE: WAB) from Buy to Hold

(NYSE: WAB) from Buy to Hold Piper Jaffray downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SUPN) from Overweight to Neutral

(NASDAQ: SUPN) from Overweight to Neutral Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded Old Line Bancshares (NASDAQ: OLBK) from Outperform to Market Perform

This is a tool used by the Benzinga News Desk each trading day — it's a look at everything happening in the market, in five minutes. To get the full version of this note every morning, click here or email minutes@benzinga.com.

Posted-In: Market in 5 minutesNews Global Top Stories Pre-Market Outlook Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.