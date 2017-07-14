The Market In 5 Minutes

IN THE NEWS

Benzinga

The second-quarter reporting season is upon us. Overall, expectations concerning the quarter are upbeat. Financials, being early reporters, will be prevalent Friday, with a slew of earnings scheduled to report throughout the day: Link

On Thursday, Senate Republicans unveiled their revised healthcare reform bill. Here’s everything you need to know: Link

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA), the world’s leading provider of generic pharmaceuticals, is allegedly poaching AstraZeneca plc (ADR) (NYSE: AZN) CEO Pascal Soriot, according to Wednesday reports from Israeli newspaper Calcalist: Link

Wall Street Journal

Roku Inc., which makes streaming-media devices and software, is preparing an initial public offering it expects to launch before year-end, according to people familiar with the company’s plans: Link

The locus of bizarre doings DryShips Inc., (NASDAQ: DRYS) a Greek carrier that has been tracing one of the wildest rides in recent stock-market history, is causing half a billion dollars of traders’ money to vanish and, it appears, making two wealthy men wealthier: Link

Reuters

Mexican industry is exploring revising trade rules to ensure U.S. workers benefit from a renegotiated North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) to address head-on U.S. President Donald Trump's biggest beef with the treaty: Link

Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) said on Friday that it was launching new leasing options aimed at price-sensitive customers who want to upgrade their phones more often, the carrier’s latest effort to lure subscribers in an oversaturated market for wireless service: Link

Bloomberg

While all U.S. airlines have benefited from consolidation and tame fuel costs, the biggest carriers have become the real cash cows. But even among the rarified Big Three, there can only be one at the top. Currently, Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) sits as king of the profit hill: Link

Sepsis—a frequently lethal condition in which the body’s immune system attacks its own organs while trying to fight off infection—is the top killer in U.S. hospitals, and the country has only recently begun to understand the scope of the $27 billion problem: Link

New York Post

Amid the carnage of widespread retail bankruptcies, store closings and tumbling sales, a national retail group on Thursday predicted the soon-to-start back-to-school shopping season will turn out to be the second-largest season ever: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

USA Core CPI (MoM) for Jun 0.10% vs 0.20% Est; Prior 0.10%

USA Retail Sales (MoM) for Jun -0.20% vs 0.10% Est; Prior -0.30%

Data on industrial production for June will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET.

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan is set to speak in Mexico City at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Data on Business inventories for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for July is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the recent week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Canaccord upgraded BJ Restaurants (NASDAQ: BJRI) from Hold to Buy

(NASDAQ: BJRI) from Hold to Buy J.P. Morgan upgraded Boeing (NYSE: BA) from Neutral to Overweight

(NYSE: BA) from Neutral to Overweight Goldman Sachs upgraded Walmart (NYSE: WMT) from Neutral to Buy

(NYSE: WMT) from Neutral to Buy Deutsche Bank downgraded CyberArk Software (NASDAQ: CYBR) from Buy to Hold

(NASDAQ: CYBR) from Buy to Hold KeyBanc downgraded A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) from Overweight to Sector Weight

(NYSE: ATEN) from Overweight to Sector Weight Cowen downgraded Snap (NYSE: SNAP) from Outperform to Market Perform

