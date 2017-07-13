Market Overview

Analyst Wonders If AstraZeneca's CEO Would Be A Fit At Teva
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2017 5:08pm   Comments
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA), the world’s leading provider of generic pharmaceuticals, is allegedly poaching AstraZeneca plc (ADR) (NYSE: AZN) CEO Pascal Soriot, according to Wednesday reports from Israeli newspaper Calcalist.

A Teva spokesperson declined to comment on the report, but a bullish analyst told Benzinga he’s inclined to believe it based on the source’s positive track record.

Previously, Calcalist correctly reported the loss of Teva’s CFO, which Credit Suisse analyst Vamil Divan said lends it credibility.

However, Divan noted that Soriot’s departure would be “surprising” at this point in time, as would be Teva’s choice to hire him.

“I don’t think, from what I understand, that he has a lot of experience from the generic side, which is obviously the core of TEVA’s business,” he said. “So, if that is what they decide to keep as the core of the business going forward, I would have to wonder if he is the best fit. Do they change their strategy and become more focused on the branded and specialty pharmacy side? If they do, then this makes a little more sense.”

If the report proves true, Divan said the impact will be “net neutral, maybe net positive” for Teva.

Street Insider speculated that AstraZeneca could announce Soriot's departure as soon as Thursday.

Posted-In: Credit Suisse Vamil DivanAnalyst Color News Rumors Management Exclusives Best of Benzinga

