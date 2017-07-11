The Market In 5 Minutes

IN THE NEWS

Benzinga

For a juggernaut in more industries than one, the annual, mid-summer Prime Day isn’t critical to Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN): Link

On the heels of a gathering designed to connect American entrepreneurs with the Chinese market, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) is launching an online network to pair businesses with merchants on the commerce giant’s Taobao marketplace: Link

In the inaugural episode of the Fidelity Investing Podcast, we talk with Fidelity Regional Brokerage Consultant Peter Stringfellow about how to find stock ideas: Link

Wall Street Journal

President Donald Trump plans to put his first mark on the Federal Reserve by nominating Randal Quarles, an investment-fund manager and former Republican Treasury official, to be the central bank’s top official in charge of regulating big banks: Link

Trump’s eldest son retained a private attorney on Monday and said he would work with congressional investigators who have sought his testimony as part of ongoing probes into whether the president’s campaign colluded with Moscow to influence the election: Link

Reuters

Asking friends or family for money can be awkward, but when you can do it with a smiley face and a winged dollar bill, it seems to make it better. Hence the rise of Venmo: Link

Cyber attackers are regularly trying to attack data networks connected to critical national infrastructure systems around Europe, according to current and former European government sources with knowledge of the issue: Link

Bloomberg

The transatlantic trade deal U.S. President Donald Trump is offering U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May will ultimately prove easy to promise and hard to deliver: Link

It’s time for bitcoin traders to batten down the hatches: Link

How many online activists does it take to save Silicon Valley’s favorite Obama-era regulation?: Link

New York Post

A former investor in Martin Shkreli’s pharmaceutical company griped to jurors Monday that the “Pharma Bro” tried to buy him off with “worthless stock” after stringing him along for months: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

USA NFIB Small Business Optimism for Jun 103.60 vs 104.40 consensus estimate. The prior reading was 104.50.

Redbook Reports US Retail Sales During First Week Of July Down 1.1% MoM, Up 2.4% YoY

The Labor Department's JOLTS report for May is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Data on wholesale trade inventories for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 4-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard is set to speak in New York City at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The Treasury will auction 3-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will speak in Minneapolis at 1:20 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Jefferies upgraded M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) from Hold to Buy

(NYSE: MTB) from Hold to Buy JMP upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ENTA) from Market Perform to Market Outperform

(NASDAQ: ENTA) from Market Perform to Market Outperform Barclays upgraded Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) from Equal-Weight to Overweight

(NYSE: XOM) from Equal-Weight to Overweight Morgan Stanley downgraded Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) from Overweight to Equal-Weight

(NYSE: SNAP) from Overweight to Equal-Weight Deutsche Bank downgraded Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) from Buy to Hold

(NYSE: SCHW) from Buy to Hold UBS downgraded Patterson Companies (NASDAQ: PDCO) from Neutral to Sell

This is a tool used by the Benzinga News Desk each trading day — it's a look at everything happening in the market, in five minutes. To get the full version of this note every morning, click here or email minutes@benzinga.com.

Posted-In: Market in 5 minutesNews Global Top Stories Pre-Market Outlook Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.