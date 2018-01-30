Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Extreme Networks, Verizon, And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he isn't a fan of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR). There are so many other stocks in that area he would rather buy.

Cramer likes AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV). He thinks the stock is a win.

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU) is not like Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET), but the whole group traded lower because of the bad news about Metlife. He would buy Prudential Financial.

Cramer wouldn't buy America Movil SAB de CV (ADR) (NYSE: AMX) because it's up too much.

He likes Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) and he would like it even better if it drops to $52.