Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Domino's Pizza, Allergan And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said that Iconix Brand Group Inc (NASDAQ: ICON) is not a quality company.

Cramer thinks Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) is under selling pressure because it has a problem in the UK. He added that the stock is going to recover when the selling pressure stops.

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) might raise its dividend next year, said Cramer. He added that it is not his favorite stock.

Cramer believes Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) is a great company, but its numbers have not been there. The last piece of research he read was a downgrade.

The problem with GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) is that voters improve the legalization of marijuana, explained Cramer.

Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) is an inexpensive stock, but it acts very badly, said Cramer.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) behaves like a bond and it is a good stock, said Cramer. He added that the deal with Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX) is going to be good.

