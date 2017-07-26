McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) strong second-quarter earnings beat helped push its stock to a new all-time high on Tuesday as the company made it clear it wants to be a disrupter.

McDonald's is on a hot streak of eight consecutive quarters of growth, mostly due to sales, CEO Steve Easterbrook explained during CNBC's "Squawk on the Street." More importantly, the fast food chain is also "resonating with customers in a more meaningful way" through upscale burgers, innovative menu offerings and value beverages.

McDonald's has been active in renovating thousands of locations to improve its appearance and offer new features like table service, digital ordering, and ordering kiosks, the executive added. The decision to undergo all these changes was quite simple: either the burger chain will "wait to be disrupted" or it can "be the ones to disrupt."

Easterbrook emphasized the fact that the restaurant sector is no different from any other. Traditional industries are all being disrupted by technological advances and this is spreading throughout the food industry at a faster rate than many assume.

Eat, or be eaten, metaphorically speaking.

"We know we're winning share against the nearing competition, so that's our confidence that we're getting our base right and winning customer hearts and minds," Easterbrook said.

Finally, investors have plenty to look forward to. As McDonald's momentum merely grows so does the confidence. And as confidence grows so will the "mojo returns" for shareholders.

