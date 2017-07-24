Stephens' Cheat Sheet For Restaurant Sector's Earnings
Earnings season for the restaurant sector is kicking into high gear with eight companies reporting soon, analysts at Stephens commented in a research report. As a whole, volatility and negative sentiment hasn't changed much there may be a few positive standouts in the quarter.
McDonald's (Reporting Tuesday)
- McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD)'s Q2 should show continued acceleration in U.S. same-store sales and grow 3.5 percent.
- Global results are also expected to show signs of acceleration.
- McDonald's should earn $1.58 per share on revenue of $5.9039 billion which is below the Street's estimates of $1.62 per share and $5.9642 billion.
- Shares are Overweight rated with a $155 price target.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (Reporting Tuesday)
- Expectations for a recovery in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) 2Q report is "unwarranted" following a new food safety scare.
- Concerns over average unit volume in new units remain along with expectations for margin progression.
- For Q2, the company should post a same-store sales growth of 8.5 percent and earn $2.14 per share.
- However, the brand's long-term concept remains "attractive" and a bullish stance may be justified but at better valuations and a reset of investor expectations.
- Shares are Underweight rated with a $350 price target.
Domino's Pizza (Reporting Tuesday)
- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ)'s second quarter should mark the end of a three-quarter long streak of double-digit U.S. same-store sales growth.
- Nevertheless, same-store sales are expected to grow 7.6 percent on "strong incremental sales" and "impressive traffic growth."
- However, at approximately 21x FY2018 EBITDA, the stock already prices in expectations for "impressive" growth.
- Shares are Equal-Weight rated with a $185 price target.
Buffalo Wild Wings (Reporting Wednesday)
- Heading into Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ: BWLD) Q2, investors have "more questions than answers" and left with a "feeling of now what."
- Uncertainty around the management transition remains a concern in the near term.
- The longer-term story is also "attractive" but investors should remain on the sidelines pending further clarity into trends.
- Same-store sales for Q2 are expected to fall 2.0 percent and the company should earn $0.94 per share.
- Shares are Equal-Weight rated with a $145 price target.
Bojangles (Reporting Thursday)
- Top-line softness from the first quarter should have carried over into the second quarter for Bojangles Inc (NASDAQ: BOJA).
- However, the company's woes are likely temporary and a more active promotional calendar will yield positive results.
- The company also has an impressive streak of beating EPS estimates in every quarter since its IPO debut.
- Same-store sales are expected to have declined 3.0 percent in Q2.
Starbucks (Reporting Thursday)
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX)'s fiscal third-quarter print should show an acceleration in same-store sales.
- Same-store sales also ease in the third (modeled at +5.0 percent) and fourth quarter which provides "some top-line tailwinds."
- However, uncertainties around top-line sustainability remain along with margin pressures.
- Shares are Equal-Weight rated with a $58 price target.
Dunkin Donuts (Reporting Thursday)
- Cold Brew, espresso-based drinks and breakfast sandwiches likely helped Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN) in the quarter.
- But the company also suffered from challenging weather in key regions and the ongoing competitive landscape, especially from McDonald's $1 and $2 beverage sales.
- The Dunkin Donuts chain should show a same-store sales growth of 0.5 percent and the entire company should earn $0.64 per share in the quarter.
- Soft traffic trends and a lack of clear catalysts should keep investors on the sidelines for now.
- Shares are Equal-Weight rated with a $54 price target.
