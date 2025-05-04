Tesla Board Denies Considering Elon Musk Replacement, Ford Reports 16% Sales Growth In April And More: This Week In Mobility

The past weekend was a rollercoaster ride for the business world, with a particular focus on the electric vehicle (EV) giant, Tesla Inc. TSLA. From criticism of Tesla’s robotaxi economics to insider stock sales, the EV industry was abuzz with news. Meanwhile, Ford Motor Co. F reported a surge in sales, and JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU is reportedly in talks with United Airlines.

Here’s a quick recap of the top stories.

Jim Chanos Criticizes Tesla’s Robotaxi Economics

Prominent short seller Jim Chanos took a jab at Tesla’s robotaxi economic projections, labeling them as “ridiculous.” Chanos pointed out several overlooked cost factors, including “dead miles,” high commercial auto insurance costs, and cleaning expenses.

Tesla Chairwoman Continues Insider Stock Sales

Tesla board member Joe Gebbia made headlines with a $1 million insider stock purchase, the company’s first insider buy in years. This comes just before Chairwoman Robyn Denholm’s planned stock sale, continuing a pattern of exercising Tesla options and selling off common shares.

Ford Reports 16% Sales Growth in April

Ford CEO Jim Farley announced a 16% increase in sales in April, ahead of the company’s earnings call with investors. Farley attributed the surge to the positive response from customers to their “From America, For America” offer of employee pricing.

Tesla Board Explored Replacing Elon Musk As CEO

Reports emerged that Tesla’s board had been considering a successor to CEO Elon Musk following significant financial setbacks. However, both Musk and Chair Robyn Denholm have denied these reports.

JetBlue In Talks With United Airlines Over Possible Partnership

JetBlue is reportedly in discussions with United Airlines Holdings Inc. over a potential partnership. This comes after talks of an alliance with American Airlines Group fell through in 2023.

