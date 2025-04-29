April 29, 2025 2:30 PM 2 min read

Intel Ramps Up New Chip Tech To Take On Taiwan Semiconductor's Global Lead

by Anusuya Lahiri
Zinger Key Points

Intel Corp INTC told Reuters on Tuesday that several contract manufacturing customers planned to build test chips for its forthcoming advanced manufacturing process as it struggled to win market share from  Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co TSM.

The chipmaker’s new 14A technology will follow 18A, which is scheduled to go into production in the second half of 2025, Intel told Bloomberg ahead of its Foundry Direct Connect event on Tuesday. At the event, Intel Foundry Direct Connect will share progress on multiple generations of its core process and advanced packaging technologies.

Also Read: Intel Weighs Taiwan Semiconductor Partnership To Boost Chip Game

It will also announce new ecosystem programs and partnerships and welcome industry leaders to discuss how a systems foundry approach enables collaboration with partners and unlocks innovation for customers. Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan will open the event by discussing Intel Foundry’s progress and priorities as the company drives the next phase of its Foundry strategy. 

Intel told Bloomberg that multiple customers intend to build test chips on the new process node.

CEO Tan shared plans to leverage his relationships in the chip industry to win clients for custom chipmaking.

After assuming charge in March 2025, Tan vowed to reshape Intel, including revamping the company’s foundry operation.

Broadcom Inc AVGO and Nvidia Corp NVDA have reportedly run tests for Intel’s current advanced manufacturing process, 18A.

Intel reiterated it was planning to ramp up the 18A process to high-volume production in 2025, Reuters reported Tuesday. It plans to manufacture chips with 18A initially at its research and development lab near Hillsboro, Oregon. The company’s factories in Arizona will ramp up production this year.

Synopsys SNPS senior vice president John Koeter emphasized the successful collaboration between Synopsys and Intel Foundry is advancing the semiconductor industry with silicon-to-system design solutions to meet the evolving needs for AI and high-performance computing applications.

Price Actions: At the last check Tuesday, INTC stock was down 0.46% to $20.43.

Read Next:

Posted In:
