ChatGPT Parent OpenAI's Specialized AI Agents Could Cost Up To $20 Thousand Per Month: report

ChatGPT parent OpenAI could charge up to $20,000 monthly for specialized AI “agents,” the Information reports.

The Microsoft Corp MSFT backed AI startup plans to launch several “agent” products tailored for different applications, including sorting and ranking sales leads and software engineering.

OpenAI plans to charge $2,000 monthly for a “high-income knowledge worker” agent and $10,000 monthly for a software developer agent.

Also Read: GM, Stellantis Supplier Samsung SDI Weighs New US Battery Plant Amid Trump’s EV Policy Shift

OpenAI’s $20,000-per-month AI agent will likely support “PhD-level research.” Reportedly, OpenAI investor SoftBank SFTBF SFTBY committed to spending $3 billion on OpenAI’s agent products in 2025.

OpenAI and Microsoft reportedly negotiated how to convert Microsoft’s $14 billion investment into equity amid OpenAI’s $157 billion valuation.

Both companies enlisted financial advisors to navigate the high-stakes discussions as OpenAI transitions to a for-profit model.

OpenAI’s projected computing expenses could reach $37.5 billion annually by 2029. OpenAI, whose monthly revenue hit $300 million in August, proposed increasing the chatbot’s price by 10% in 2024 and doubling it to $44 over the next five years.

Meanwhile, in China, Alibaba Group Holding BABA recently introduced 3,000 internships, half of which are in AI. It committed $52.2 billion in AI and cloud investment.

Alibaba’s move coincided with Chinese AI startup DeepSeek’s AI model price war, offering discounted off-peak pricing for developers. Chinese tech companies like Alibaba and its rivals were already engaged in a price war to win market share.

Price Action: MSFT stock is down 1.26% at $395.97 premarket at the last check on Thursday.

Also Read:

Image via Shutterstock