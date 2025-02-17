Elon Musk Will Unleash Grok 3 Tonight: Tesla Integration, Live-Voice Mode, And More — Here's What To Expect

Over the weekend, Elon Musk announced that xAI is set to unveil the latest edition of his AI chatbot, Grok 3, in a live demo scheduled for Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, at 8 p.m. PT.

Now just hours ahead of the scheduled demo, here's everything that we can expect:

Tesla Integration: AI On Wheels

One of the most anticipated features of Grok 3 is its deep integration with Tesla Inc. TSLA vehicles. Last month, Musk confirmed that Grok will soon be integrated into Tesla cars, allowing voice command interaction.

Responding to a user on Sunday, Musk indicated that this feature might be coming tonight. This development was first spotted by the Not a Tesla app.

With this update, Tesla drivers could soon use Grok for real-time information retrieval, such as asking about weather conditions, and traffic updates, or even requesting more complex assistance during drives.

Other New Features And Improvements

Grok 3 is expected to deliver major upgrades over its predecessor. According to rumors and reports, Grok can now self-correct, reducing inaccuracies by fixing its own mistakes. A new live-voice mode could also be introduced, enabling users to interact naturally using spoken commands.

Neuralink executive and mother of Musk's twins, Shivon Zilis took to X, formerly Twitter, and teased the voice feature.

Woah! That was one of the most unexpectedly rewarding hours of my life.



Instead of passively listening to an audiobook about physics while doing errands as usual I had an hour long back-and-forth conversation with Ara from Grok 3 about a bunch of scientific topics.



We started… — Shivon Zilis (@shivon) February 17, 2025

Why It's Important: In November 2024, xAI reached a $50 billion valuation, a milestone OpenAI took nine years to hit. Meanwhile, earlier this month, OpenAI's board rejected Musk's $97.4 billion acquisition offer.

