Elon Musk's xAI To Unveil Grok 3 On Monday As AI Race With ChatGPT-Parent OpenAI And China's DeepSeek Heats Up

by Ananya Gairola Benzinga Staff Writer
Elon Musk’s xAI plans to unveil its latest chatbot, Grok 3, on Monday.

What Happened: Musk took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared the development calling Grok 3 the "Smartest AI on Earth." The launch will feature a demonstration at 8 p.m. Pacific time.

The announcement follows Musk’s presentation at the World Government Summit in Dubai on Thursday, where he highlighted Grok 3’s capabilities.

The AI model, trained on synthetic data, is designed to reflect on its mistakes by revisiting data to ensure logical consistency, reported Bloomberg.

Why It Matters: Grok 3’s launch coincides with a global push for advanced and cost-effective AI chatbots. China's DeepSeek, which shocked markets with a model rivaling OpenAI's ChatGPT, is rapidly hiring experts.

OpenAI is also reportedly moving forward with developing its own AI chip. This could lessen its dependence on Nvidia Corporation. Sam Altman's company has also decided to simplify its AI lineup by discontinuing the standalone ‘o3’ model.

Last year in November, xAI achieved a valuation of $50 billion, a feat that took OpenAI nearly nine years to accomplish.

Meanwhile, OpenAI’s board has rejected Musk's $97.4 billion acquisition proposal.

