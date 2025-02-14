David Tepper, Rausing Family Boost Nvidia Holdings Ahead Of Stock Volatility

NVIDIA Corp NVDA has been Wall Street’s darling since 2020 with its share price rocketing up 1,800% amid the “AI boom.” The Santa Clara, California-based company’s stock took a tumble in January following news of Chinese AI entrant DeepSeek’s success in developing an AI model. Several investors are betting on, or straying away from, Nvidia.

Bullish on Nvidia: Family offices reported 13f filings on Friday, according to Bloomberg, showing firms’ holdings as of Dec. 31, 2024. Firms are required to file investment disclosures 45 days after the quarter end. This date falls before DeepSeek’s AI news.

The Swedish Rausing dynasty’s family office, Longbow Finance, upped its stake in Nvidia in the fourth quarter. The firm bought 120,000 shares of the company, raising its stake to $87 million. Alta Advisers, another office for members of the family, also acquired 11,900 shares of Nvidia.

Hedge fund billionaire David Tepper also doubled down on his Nvidia stake. His investment firm, Appaloosa, purchased 55,000 shares of Nvidia in the last quarter of the year, Bloomberg reports.

Cutting Down Stake: Some investors pulled back from their Nvidia stakes before the DeepSeek fallout.

Kemnay Advisory Services, which manages the wealth of billionaire Alan Parker, sold about 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in the fourth quarter.

Nvidia’s stock is trading roughly even through the first two and a half months of the year.

