Google Reclassifies US As 'Sensitive Country' Just Like China And Russia After Trump's 'Gulf Of America' Move

Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google has reportedly reclassified the U.S. as a “sensitive country.”

What Happened: Google’s “sensitive country” label is typically reserved for nations with strict governments or border disputes like China, Russia, and Iraq.

Mexico and the U.S. are new inclusions, reported CNBC. It remains uncertain whether Google Maps’s – which boasts over 2 billion monthly users – reclassification of the U.S. applies beyond its “Geo” division.

This change follows President Donald Trump’s decision to rename the "Gulf of Mexico" to the “Gulf of America” and Mount Denali to Mount McKinley.

Why It Matters: The reclassification of the U.S. as a “sensitive country” by Google comes amid a backdrop of evolving relationships between tech giants and the Trump administration.

Since the beginning of the year, companies like Meta Platforms, Inc. META, TikTok, and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN have modified their products and policies to align with Trump's political stance, directives, and executive actions.

Google has also donated $1 million to Trump’s inauguration, aligning with other tech companies like Meta and Amazon.

However, the political landscape has been complex for Google. Last year, Vice President JD Vance, expressed intentions to break up large tech firms, including Google’s parent company, Alphabet.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Alphabet's Class A shares fell 0.10% in after-hours trading to $195.10, while Class C shares dipped 0.064% to $196.94. Earlier in Tuesday's regular session, Class A shares closed 1.82% higher at $195.30, and Class C shares rose 1.70% to $197.07, according to Benzinga Pro data.

