Google Maps To Rename 'Gulf Of Mexico' To 'Gulf Of America' For US Users In Aftermath Of Trump Executive Order

On Monday, Google Maps, owned by Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL, said that it will rename the “Gulf of Mexico” to “Gulf of America” for U.S. users.

What Happened: The name change will be reflected in the U.S. Geographic Names System, but the Gulf will retain its original name in Mexico, Google Maps said.

Users outside the U.S. and Mexico will see both names on Google Maps. The Interior Department also announced the renaming of Denali, North America’s tallest peak, back to Mount McKinley.

Also longstanding practice: When official names vary between countries, Maps users see their official local name. Everyone in the rest of the world sees both names. That applies here too. — News from Google (@NewsFromGoogle) January 27, 2025

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Google has previously applied similar naming conventions in other regions with disputed names, such as labeling the body of water between Japan and South Korea as the “Sea of Japan (East Sea).”

In 2012, Iran threatened legal action against Google for omitting “Persian Gulf” from its maps, which is now labeled “Persian Gulf (Arabian Gulf)” in other countries, noted Reuters.

Why It Matters: This change follows a directive from the Donald Trump administration’s Interior Department, which altered the name as part of a series of executive actions initiated by the President shortly after his inauguration on Jan. 20.

Previously, the renaming initiative sparked a spirited exchange between Trump and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. Sheinbaum humorously suggested renaming North America as “Mexican America,” referencing a historical map from 1607.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Alphabet’s Class A shares rose 0.36% in after-hours trading to $192.51, while Class C shares gained 0.29% to $194.33. Earlier in the regular session on Monday, Class A shares had closed 4.20% lower at $191.81, and Class C shares fell 4.03% to $193.77, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Photo Courtesy: Harvepino on Shutterstock.com

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.