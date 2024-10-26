Google Is Working On An AI System Named 'Jarvis' To Handle Your Search, Shopping, And Flight Booking Needs: Report

Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google is developing an AI system known as “Project Jarvis,” which could be introduced as soon as December. This system is designed to handle tasks like research, shopping, and booking flights on behalf of users.

What Happened: According to a report by The Information, Jarvis is powered by a future version of Google’s Gemini and functions entirely within a web browser, specifically optimized for Chrome.

The AI is intended to automate routine web-based tasks by interpreting screenshots and executing actions such as clicking buttons or typing text.

The report also highlights that the system currently experiences a slight delay between actions, taking a few seconds to process each task.

This development is part of a broader trend among major AI companies, including Microsoft Corp. and Apple Inc., who are also developing similar technologies to improve user interaction with web content.

While the report points to a potential preview in December, Google’s timeline may change. The company is considering a limited release to testers to identify and resolve any issues before a wider launch.

Why It Matters: The emergence of AI systems like "Project Jarvis" marks a significant shift in how users interact with technology.

Earlier this year, the Rabbit R1, an AI-native device, was introduced at CES 2024, showcasing the potential of AI to revolutionize consumer gadgets.

This trend continued with Anthropic’s Claude 3.5 Sonnet, which allows AI to interact with computers in a human-like manner.

In June, Apple Inc. unveiled its own AI-powered personal intelligence features, dubbed Apple Intelligence during the Worldwide Developers Conference, integrating these capabilities across its devices.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Google